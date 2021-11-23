YUMMY Market Capitalization Tops $7.83 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $170,745.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00070634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00089916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.30 or 0.07498908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,651.03 or 0.99997644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,850,999,942 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

