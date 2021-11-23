Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.52

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

YUEIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

