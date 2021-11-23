YFValue Trading 29% Lower This Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

