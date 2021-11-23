Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1,750.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. 67,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -192.25 and a beta of 1.25. Yandex has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

