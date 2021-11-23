XL Fleet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,611 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical volume of 3,383 call options.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in XL Fleet by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in XL Fleet by 3,940.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its position in XL Fleet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XL Fleet stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 477,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,760. The stock has a market cap of $789.79 million, a P/E ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 0.49. XL Fleet has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

