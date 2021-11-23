Xcel Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,814 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average daily volume of 512 call options.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

