WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

WIR.U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE WIR.U traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.77. 1,468,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,362. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.70. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$12.35 and a twelve month high of C$21.93.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

