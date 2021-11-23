Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.46.

WDAY opened at $274.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.72. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,526.30, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

