Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 626.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WF stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $34.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

