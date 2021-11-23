Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 846.5 days.

Shares of WOLTF stock opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $106.91 and a 1-year high of $114.20.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

