Wizz Air (WIZZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/11/2021 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,500 ($71.86).

10/13/2021 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 115.42 ($1.51) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,299.42 ($56.17). The company had a trading volume of 374,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,856. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,844.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,821.19.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.59), for a total value of £456,100 ($595,897.57).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

