Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $164.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $142.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WSM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.35.

Shares of WSM opened at $217.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

