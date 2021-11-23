WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.90 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $672.63 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.