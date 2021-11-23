WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WestRock by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

WRK stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.