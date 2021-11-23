Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 40,870 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,870 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.2% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 898.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $744,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 725.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Lennar stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $114.39.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

