Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $533.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $549.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

