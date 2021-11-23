Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 114.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,943 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $2,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 729,827 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cross Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

