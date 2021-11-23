Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.