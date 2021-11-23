Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,450,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

