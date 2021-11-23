Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $53.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE MTDR opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 4.42. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

