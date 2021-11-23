Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $33.84 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $33,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $122.99 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

