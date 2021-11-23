Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $29,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 135,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 109,045 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31.

