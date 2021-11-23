Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 609,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.53% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $30,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 314,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

