Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 17,420 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $31,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

