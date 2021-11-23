Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.26.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $353.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.04 and a 200-day moving average of $277.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,174 shares of company stock worth $18,258,708. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,899,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

