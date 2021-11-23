Welch & Forbes LLC Has $49.19 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $49,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

