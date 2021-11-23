Welch & Forbes LLC Has $42.62 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $42,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,755,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

NYSE:AJG opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

