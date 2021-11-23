Welch & Forbes LLC Has $26.36 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.12% of Dover worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

