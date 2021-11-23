Welch & Forbes LLC Has $171.55 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $171,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.28. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.81 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

