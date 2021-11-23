Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,602.73 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,405.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,400.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

