Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

