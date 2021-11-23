Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 9,519 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $67,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.73 and its 200-day moving average is $175.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,268. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

