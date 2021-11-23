Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

WB opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Weibo by 15,860.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Weibo by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

