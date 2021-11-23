Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $392,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.76 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

