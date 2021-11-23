Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,521 Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGW. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 239.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter.

CGW opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

