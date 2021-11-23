Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 471,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 150,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

FLGT opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $437,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

