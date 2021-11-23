Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 4,875 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

