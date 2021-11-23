Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $455,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other Fastenal news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 60,836 shares worth $3,432,141. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

