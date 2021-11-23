Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 186 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 67.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX stock opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $5,455,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,302 shares of company stock valued at $81,510,324.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

