Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $183.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,276. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.84 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,960 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.65.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

