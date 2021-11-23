Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $15.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $640.89. 13,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 602.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $662.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

