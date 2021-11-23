Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys 438,000 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 438,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.97 per share, with a total value of $23,638,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 109,890 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60.

On Thursday, October 28th, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 242,924 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.41 per share, with a total value of $13,217,494.84.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,797,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

