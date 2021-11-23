Walter Lynch Sells 24,617 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AWK stock opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in American Water Works by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

