Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.27. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,355,448 shares of company stock worth $934,316,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

