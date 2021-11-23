Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.