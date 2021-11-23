VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $769.20 million, a PE ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 260.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 385.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

