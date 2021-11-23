Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $41.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 290.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vontier by 97.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. Vontier has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

