Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €76.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.70 ($87.16) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.44 ($74.36).

Vonovia stock opened at €54.48 ($61.91) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($55.19) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($69.27). The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

