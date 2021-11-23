Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Shares of Vitru stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $313.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. Vitru has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.48.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vitru during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vitru during the second quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Compass Group LLC increased its stake in Vitru by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vitru during the third quarter valued at about $69,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

