Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of VSTO opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

